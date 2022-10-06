Marlon Humphrey: Numbers don’t lie, our pass defense is unacceptable

The Ravens defense ranked last in the league in 2021 when it came to allowing passing yards and they’ve picked up right where they left off.

They’ve give up 1,261 yards through the first four games of the season and that’s part of the reason why they’ve blown big leads in both of their losses this season. Players and coaches can sometimes say that stats don’t tell the entire story of how a team is playing, but cornerback Marlon Humphrey didn’t go that route when discussing the defense on Wednesday.

“The numbers don’t lie,” Humphrey said, via Todd Karpovich of SI.com. “So, as much as that sucks to say, it just . . . To me, it’s unacceptable. I feel like it falls on the weight of my shoulders. So, I really want to get that number down.”

This would be a good week to come up with a better plan. The Bengals torched the Ravens through the air in a pair of wins last season and they’ll likely stay focused on that approach unless the Ravens can show that it is no longer the easiest path to success.

