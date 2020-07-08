Marlon Humphrey to be latest Raven to appear on Celebrity Family Feud

Marlon Humphrey will be back in the spotlight this weekend as he is set to appear on Celebrity Family Feud's NFL edition this Sunday.

The Ravens cornerback will compete alongside a number of other rising stars in the league in hopes of defeating the Hall of Fame legends.

Humphrey will team up with Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, Chiefs running back Damien Williams and Packers running back Aaron Jones to represent the league's youth.

They will take on some of the NFL's greatest like eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Cris Carter, seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle and Super Bowl champion Orlando Pace, five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin, five-time Pro Bowl linebacker and Super Bowl champion as a coach Kevin Green and 11-time Pro Bowl defensive end Bruce Smith.

Humphrey now joins a line of Ravens players who have appeared on the show in the past including Lamar Jackson who took the stage last year. While Jackson had his shining moments and guessed a few No. 1 answers, he was also victim to a number of Steve Harvey's jokes after some outrageous guesses and his line that stole the show: "Granny got the whole wardrobe."

His team ultimately fell to the NFL legends who won $25,000 for charity.

Terrell Suggs also appeared on the show in 2015, providing plenty of laughs when he nearly destroyed the buzzer on one guess. He ultimately helped his AFC peers defeat the NFC win the game.

Humphrey will follow in the footsteps of some of the Ravens' greatest this weekend as he represents the league's top rising stars. Last season, he recorded 62 tackles, 14 passes defended, three interceptions and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

Celebrity Family Feud will air Sunday at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

