The Ravens have beaten the Bengals five straight times and they’ve outscored their divisional mates 114-19 over the last three games, but the talk around Baltimore on Wednesday was not centered on how easy this Sunday’s game is going to be.

The Bengals are 4-2, which makes it easy for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to say that you “can’t overlook anybody in the NFL” and the influx of new talent on the Cincinnati roster makes for faulty comparisons to past seasons. Jackson said the defense is “flying around” while quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy and running an offense that includes first-round wideout Ja'Marr Chase.

Chase has the second-most receiving yards through the first six games of a career of any player in history and his play has caught the eye of Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

“Chase has added a lot of juice to their offense,” Humphrey said, via the team’s website. “It’s actually been really surprising. He’s really made the NFL look pretty easy.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called the Bengals “one of the best teams” in the league and their emergence may make Sunday’s game the spark for a new rivalry in the AFC North.

Marlon Humphrey: Ja'Marr Chase has made NFL look easy