Marlon Humphrey has foot surgery, expected to miss Baltimore-Cincinnati game in Week 2

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey defends Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, ranked in July among the NFL's top 100 players of 2023 (at No. 92), is expected to miss at least one month after undergoing foot surgery.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Humphrey is expected to miss the "first couple games" of the upcoming season.

The Ravens are scheduled to visit the Bengals at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium in Week 2 of the regular season, on Sept. 17.

Humphrey has two interceptions, two quarterback hits and a sack in 11 career games against Cincinnati.

From NFL Network's Tom Pelissero via Twitter:

The #Ravens host the #Texans in Week 1 and then visit Cincinnati in Week 2. Now, it appears unlikely they’ll have three-time Pro Bowl CB Marlon Humphrey against Ja’Marr Chase and company in a big division game on Sept. 17. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 16, 2023

In January, Humphrey's sister, Breona, said in an Instagram video that her DMs were "in shambles" after she tweeted that Bengals defensive end and former Moeller High School standout Sam Hubbard was "kinda fine." She took it back when Marlon jokingly blamed the loss on the tweet from his "own flesh and blood" and said he wanted emancipation.

Former Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick appeared to criticize Humphrey in 2018 when Humphrey was arrested and booked on a felony charge of third-degree robbery.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Marlon Humphrey may miss Baltimore-Cincinnati game after foot surgery