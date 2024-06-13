Marlon Humphrey expected to be healthy for Ravens’ training camp

Marlon Humphrey spent most of the offseason workout program on the sidelines, but the Ravens Pro Bowl cornerback will be ready when the lights are bright this summer.

Humphrey spent the three-day minicamp in street clothes nursing what head coach John Harbaugh deemed “nagging injuries,” but Baltimore’s top cornerback will be ready to go for training camp.

"He'll be ready for Training Camp." Harbs gives a status update on Marlon Humphrey pic.twitter.com/tsIWx2x4kA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 13, 2024

Humphrey missed the first quarter of the season after having foot surgery and then dealt with a calf injury down the stretch of the Ravens’ 13-4 season.

Humphrey played just 13 snaps in the AFC title game loss, and he’ll be needed for a Baltimore defense looking to replace defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and linebacker Patrick Queen.

