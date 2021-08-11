Marlon Humphrey dominates at Tuesday’s training camp practice

Kevin Oestreicher
·2 min read
In this article:
On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens wrapped up another training camp practice as they gear up for their preseason matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. While Baltimore saw another injury pop up, this time with wide receiver Rashod Bateman, there were other positive things to take away from the practice, including cornerback Marlon Humphrey dominating the day.

Some began to question if Humphrey was still elite after being beaten by Bateman in practice a few times. However, a few bad reps doesn’t mean that a player is all of a sudden bad, and the cornerback showed why he’s still regarded as one of the best in the business over the course of Tuesday’s practice.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to work himself back in with the team after missing the Ravens’ first eight training camp practices, but seems to be performing well, albeit with a bit of inconsistency here and there. In terms of the preseason, players like Humphrey and Jackson probably won’t play much throughout, but other Tuesday standouts such as wide receivers James Proche II and Tylan Wallace will as they hope to earn playing time or even a roster spot for the 2021 season.

