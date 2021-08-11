Marlon Humphrey dominates at Tuesday’s training camp practice

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens wrapped up another training camp practice as they gear up for their preseason matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. While Baltimore saw another injury pop up, this time with wide receiver Rashod Bateman, there were other positive things to take away from the practice, including cornerback Marlon Humphrey dominating the day.

Marlon Humphrey was best player on field today. At one point of practice, he broke up four consecutive passes. Ravens corners have had very nice camp. Only guy who defense has struggled to match up against is TE Mark Andrews. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 10, 2021

In his third full practice back, Lamar Jackson stretched the field. Jackson showed nice touch going over the top of the defense to hit Sammy Watkins. He then hit Mark Andrews down the seam for a 30-yard completion. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 10, 2021

Lamar was inconsistent today. He missed on some back shoulder opportunities along the left sideline. The receivers generally had their man positioned properly but Lamar too often put the ball out in front of the receiver leading to easy PD's by the corners. — Tony Lombardi (@RSRLombardi) August 10, 2021

Lamar had several DIMES including deep balls to Watkins and Andrews that whistled down the field, but also was “sacked” and threw the ball away lol frequently — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) August 10, 2021

The quarterbacks were all fairly inconsistent today. There were a few good throws which I will get into later but for the most part they were not crisp at all, particularly McSorley who slammed his helmet into the ground in disgust after a few off the mark throws during 11 on 11. — Tony Lombardi (@RSRLombardi) August 10, 2021

Ravens Day 14 Recap 🔒Marlon Humphrey broke up 4 straight passes

🎣Sammy Watkins gets behind defense for catch of day

⚠️Sign of frustration: Trace McSorley throws helmet to ground

🩹Rashod Bateman limps off field and doesn't return — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 10, 2021

Some began to question if Humphrey was still elite after being beaten by Bateman in practice a few times. However, a few bad reps doesn’t mean that a player is all of a sudden bad, and the cornerback showed why he’s still regarded as one of the best in the business over the course of Tuesday’s practice.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to work himself back in with the team after missing the Ravens’ first eight training camp practices, but seems to be performing well, albeit with a bit of inconsistency here and there. In terms of the preseason, players like Humphrey and Jackson probably won’t play much throughout, but other Tuesday standouts such as wide receivers James Proche II and Tylan Wallace will as they hope to earn playing time or even a roster spot for the 2021 season.