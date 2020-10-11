Marlon Humphrey calls Patrick Queen ‘DROY’ after beating Joe Burrow, Bengals

Humphrey calls Ravens' Queen ‘DROY’ after win over Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ed Orgeron's fingerprints were all over the field at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, when LSU’s reigning Heisman trophy winner Joe Burrow took on former teammate and fellow first-round pick Patrick Queen in a matchup of two early Rookie of the Year candidates.

The Ravens beat the Bengals 27-3 as Queen stuffed the stat sheet with nine tackles, two fumble recoveries, a sack, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown. Burrow and Queen were two of four LSU players to win the national championship in January before being drafted in the first round this year (the others being Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jaguars edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson).

“It means everything,” Queen said of beating Burrow in their first game. “I prayed about it and that’s what I really wanted. I knew when I got drafted and Joe go drafted that we’d gonna be seeing each other twice a year. That’s the start of a great rivalry and I’m glad I got the first win out of it.”

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who got involved in his own right with four tackles, a sack and an interception, posted a succinct tweet after the game giving his thoughts on Queen’s play.

Patrick Queen DROY — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) October 11, 2020

Queen went into play Sunday tied for second among all rookies with 33 tackles, filling out the top three alongside Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (33 tackles) and Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (35). Burrow has started building his own case for Offensive Rookie of the Year, going into Week 5 leading all rookies in passing yards (1,121), passing touchdowns (six) and completions (116).

“Joe is a great player and he’s been throwing his tail off,” Queen said. “We knew that coming into this game we had to stop that. We did not want to give up 300 yards passing like he’s been getting so [defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale] drew up the plan and we executed. Shout out to Wink, shout out to the whole defense, shout out to the whole staff.”

In the first edition of Burrow vs. Queen, the former Tigers linebacker emerged with the W both on the stat sheet and in the standings. He managed to sneak a jab in at his former teammate between plays as well.

“Joe knows I’ll talk a little trash but Joe is my guy,” Queen said. “I love him to death. When he did the little quarterback sneak, I got a few words in with Joe. We know how to get it in between us. We’re competitive, we always wanna be great, we always wanna win so I know it’s going to be still be a fun rivalry all the way until the time that we’re done.”