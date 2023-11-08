Marlon Humphrey was "85 percent sure" the Ravens were trading for Derrick Henry

They've met before during games. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey thought they'd meet on the practice field, too.

Via Cody Benjamin of CBSSports.com, Humphrey said on his Punch Line podcast that he thought the Ravens would be trading for Titans running back Derrick Henry before last week's deadline.

"I'm just gonna be completely honest with you," Humphrey said. "And being that it didn't happen, it doesn't really matter. I was sitting here minding my business. . . . I got a text [that] somebody was gonna be suiting up in purple. I got a text that somebody was gonna walk into Baltimore, Maryland, [with] a height [of about] 6-4. I got a text that there was a very high chance that a guy that usually goes by 'King' was gonna be in purple and black in M&T Bank Stadium very soon.

"I was about 85% sure that King Henry would be suiting up for the Ravens. It did not happen. My source was incorrect. He had me thinking it was a done deal."

There was plenty of chatter linking the Ravens to Henry. Other teams, like the Browns and the Bills, should have been involved, too. (They apparently weren't.)

Henry is in the last year of his contract. There's a good chance he'll be moving on in 2024. Maybe the development of quarterback Will Levis will prompt the Titans to find a way to keep Henry around, and maybe he'll want to stay.

For now, the Titans aren't done at 3-5. While there's a cluster of 15 teams in the AFC at 3-5 or better, someone always gets hot right around Thanksgiving. Tennessee's schedule isn't crippling. Maybe, just maybe, Humphrey and Henry will meet again this year — in the postseason.

