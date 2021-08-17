Marlon Davidson likely to miss Falcons’ second preseason game

Defensive lineman Marlon Davidson had a fairly strong showing against the Titans in the Falcons’ preseason opener. The former second-round pick out of Auburn racked up three tackles, including a sack and a QB hit, during Friday’s game but was held out of Monday’s practice due to a knee injury.

It looks like Davidson will miss Atlanta’s second preseason matchup against the Miami Dolphins this weekend, according to head coach Arthur Smith.

“There’s nothing long term with Marlon,” said Smith. “It’s trying to be smart, being proactive. It won’t be a long-term thing and I wont anticipate him going down to Miami but I’m not concerned that it’s long term… That’s the plan right now.”

Davidson got off to a rough start in 2020 as he only played in eight games due to injuries and his time on the COVID-19 reserve. So far, Davidson and defensive lineman John Cominsky (concussion) have been ruled out for Saturday’s matchup in Miami.

