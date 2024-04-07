Marlins win first game after 0-9 start, beat Cardinals 10-3 as Chisholm, Gordon hit 3-run homers

Fox 2 sports reporter Kevin Ryans has the post game report after the Cardinals lost to the Marlins 10-3 on Sunday at Busch Stadium.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Miami Marlins ended their team-record nine-game losing streak starting the season when Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Nick Gordon hit three-run homers in a six-run first inning that lifted them over the St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 on Sunday.

Miami had been the first team to start 0-9 since Atlanta and Minnesota in 2016. The Marlins avoided becoming the first team to lose its first 10 games since the 2002 Chicago White Sox began 0-11.

Max Meyer (1-0), a 25-year-old right-hander, got his first major league win in his fourth start and appearance. Meyer allowed one run and three hits in six innings, striking out three and walking one.

He had Tommy John surgery on Aug. 9, 2022, and returned to a major league mound this April 1, when he pitched five innings without a decision against the Los Angeles Angels.

Meyer retired his first 13 batters before Nolan Gorman homered on a drive that bounced off the glove of a leaping Chisholm at the center-field wall. Gorman hit his first two home runs this season, adding a two-run drive in the ninth off Matt Andriese for his seventh career multi-homer game.

Kyle Gibson (1-1) allowed seven runs and seven hits over six innings in his home debut for St. Louis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett (left shoulder impingement) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out five throwing 66 pitches in 4 1/3 innings in a rehabilitation start with Triple-A Jacksonville.

Cardinals: RHP Sonny Gray (right hamstring strain) will start Tuesday against Philadelphia. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol says Gray will be held to a pitch count of approximately 65 pitches.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo (0-1, 4.35 ERA) matches up against Yankees LHP Nester Cortes (0-1, 6.30 ERA) to start a three-game series in New York Monday night.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (1-1, 6.10 ERA) will face Phillies RHP Spencer Turnbull (1-0, 0.00 ERA) Monday night to open a three-game series.

