Marlins vs. Yankees Highlights
Jake Burger and the Marlins take on Giancarlo Stanton and the Yankees on April 10, 2024
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
The Yankees shored up their infield one day before Opening Day.
These aren't household names, but there are plenty of quality, if imperfect, prospects that should be available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and beyond.
Holiday is declining his $37.3 million player option for 2024-2025.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Collier is 6-5 and averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Trojans this season.
It's close between the top two for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and there are a ton of other guys worth getting excited about in a deep class.
Nothing has gone right for the Bucks this season, and it's tough to imagine how the situation can improve.
Between the depth of the lineup and the power of the UFC brand, UFC 300 pretty much sells itself.
“If there's one thing everybody should be able to get on the same side about, it's really the best players being out there as much as possible," he told reporters Monday.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
The top QB prospect for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice is different from the consensus. What other signal-callers should fans keep an eye on this draft?
What does New York need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, also faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
Staley and South Carolina received congratulatory messages from major figures in the sports world and beyond.
Despite a record-breaking first quarter, Caitlin Clark and Iowa couldn't get past the Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon.