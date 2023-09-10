Marlins vs. Phillies Highlights
Bryan De La Cruz crushed a go-ahead two-run home run in the 8th to lift the Marlins to a 5-4 comeback win over the Phillies
Bryan De La Cruz crushed a go-ahead two-run home run in the 8th to lift the Marlins to a 5-4 comeback win over the Phillies
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in the US Open Final.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
Sean Payton's here to make an impression.
The ex-Baylor coach is the father-in-law of Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso while celebrating their Women’s World Cup win earlier this summer.
J.K. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL and half the 2022 season with other knee ailments.
The Longhorns beat Alabama 34-24.
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 24.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The Falcons' Bijan Robinson scrambled for a masterful touchdown to start his NFL career.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The Longhorns dealt Alabama a historic loss, proving that Texas is once again a national contender. Yeah, they're back alright.
Alabama can attest: Texas is, most definitely, back.
Sean Strickland entered the championship bout as a massive +450 underdog.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.