Marlins vs. Phillies Highlights

The Phillies are one of the hottest teams in baseball.
Two teams ranked in the top five of the preseason AP Top 25 already have a loss.
The Cougars delivered some déjà vu.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
Baylor had a shot for a TD with one second left but its last-gasp pass fell incomplete.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
"Speaking things into existence is real, so I've been trying to speak more positively to myself," Gauff said Thursday after her semifinal victory.
Neither Rodgers nor his Jets teammates are shying away from the huge expectations this season. Now it's time to turn the hype into reality.
Higgins said he has "no clue" where his contract extension negotiations stand.
Every quarterback on the roster got at least one play.
A late comeback wasn't enough for the U.S. to advance to the FIBA World Cup final.
Both teams had their best seasons in years in 2022.
The US Open men's singles semifinals will be the three best players in tennis and an American underdog.
Many observers were left wondering why Taylor was allowed to repeatedly line up where he did while appearing to get an early jump on the snap.
Congrats, you've made it to the end of the week. It's officially Friday and a whole slate of NFL action is set to kickoff this weekend. On the pod, we are happy to announce and kick off our 'Fantasy viewer guide' series where every Friday we will tell you the games you need to binge, stream, and skip.
A protestor glued his feet to the cement stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but the delay didn't faze Gauff, the youngest American US Open finalist since Serena Williams in 1999.
The Lions' hunt for the playoffs begins with a tough matchup against the reigning NFL champs.