Marlins vs. Padres Highlights
Hosmer, Musgrove lead Padres to 8-3 win over Marlins
This looked like it hurt.
The Yankees and Royals turned a dull game into one of the best of the year, with the Bombers edging out Kansas City 8-6 in extra innings.
Morhad Amdouni can be seen approaching a table of small water bottles on the side of the track and knocking a row over.
Former Boston Red Sox utilityman Brock Holt threw the slowest pitch on record since MLB began tracking data in 2008 on Saturday.
The former Nationals star showcased one his best attributes for his new city over the weekend.
As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp [more]
The Phillies swept the Mets over the weekend in Philadelphia to capture first place., while New York's playoff hopes could be in danger.
The Dodgers put Danny Duffy and Clayton Kershaw on the 60-day injured list Monday, creating 40-man roster spots for catcher Anthony Bemboom and pitcher Conner Greene.
Lewis Brinson hopes that a Rockies fan is not inappropriately castigated after hearing that fan might have shouted the mascot name rather than a slur.
The Boston Red Sox showed interest in infielder Marcus Semien during free agency. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger explained why a deal didn't get done.
Summer's greatest basketball tradition has returned, this time bringing Sixers fans to a furious agreement. By Adam Hermann
The Mets have spiraled out of first place as the team has failed to be even competitive in seven of its last eight games. So, who is to blame?
He is raw, but Kuminga could develop into a special player.
The Yankees' injured list roster would probably be in first place in the NL East - they just added Gleyber Torres.
A British Columbia golfer was about to play a shot when a bear ran straight for him. What the bear did next was totally unexpected.
The Warriors reportedly have agreed to a two-way contract with point guard Chris Chiozza.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
HoopsHype ranks the six players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Danilo Gallinari.
Is there a chance Dennis Schrder rocks a Warriors uniform next season?
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.