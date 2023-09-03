Marlins vs. Nationals Highlights

With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
Like so many others, Daniels took an unforgettable toll from COVID-19. But the star quarterback is coming to terms with his grief and learning how to cope in his new environment.
Rosas, 18, returns to take on Terrence Mitchell on Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena on the Noche UFC card to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to see what the future holds for the AFC.
We're heading into the busiest fantasy football draft stretch of the year. Scott Pianowski has some advice to make sure you're ready.
Nebraska turned the ball over four times.
Stacked with talent and solid on paper, the 2023 Padres have a 1.3% chance of reaching the postseason.
It was the 11th time in 13 races this year that Richardson has run 10.90 seconds or faster, continuing her phenomenal bounce-back season.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski wants you to get comfortable taking small steps toward a championship — Step 1 is to win the first month of the season.
Some teams might be flying commercial during the playoffs.
Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas returns to competition Saturday in Paris as a flyweight after 15 months on the sideline. She has accomplished much in her career but still has more ahead of her.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the AFC into four tiers: win-now, ascending, transition or rebuilding. Where does your team fall?
Verstappen has won the last nine Formula 1 races and is -450 to win Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.
Truex Jr. has the best average finish of any driver and won the regular-season title.
"If I would have known this, I would have played him sooner."
Damar Hamlin's journey back hit another milestone.
The Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are all within one game in the AL West standings.