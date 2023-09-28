Marlins vs. Mets Game 2 Highlight

The Mets grounds crew didn't cover the field Saturday, rendering it unplayable Tuesday.
Stat Nerd Thursday has arrived. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 4. The two also preview a juicy TNF matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.
The show that was supposed to be Lionel Messi’s became a showcase for one of Major League Soccer’s other hottest teams.
Lionel Messi left last week's game early due to fatigue, and he didn't play on Wednesday night.
You read that right. Jalon Daniels & Co. could pose some problems for the Longhorns.
The No. 1-overall pick was back on the field for the first time in more than a week, and the signs point to him starting against the Vikings.
Weigman was injured in the second half of the Aggies' win over Auburn.
Busch has four finishes outside the top 30 over his past 11 races and sits last among playoff drivers after crashing at Texas.
Stewart's five blocks tied the franchise record for blocks in a playoff game and the stat-stuffing performance capped a long, emotional day in Brooklyn for both sides of the series.
College football continues to deliver massive television ratings, and Deion Sanders and Colorado have played a major role.
Renee Miller breaks down some of the QB surprises — good and bad — this season and what we can trust going forward.
Day called out Holtz after Ohio State's dramatic win over Notre Dame on Saturday.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Charles McDonald is joined by Next Gen Stats' Keegan Abdoo to break down why some teams look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty through three weeks of the NFL season. But first, the duo jump around the funniest stories to come out of the weekend, including the hysteria around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (and her chicken fingers), the comically low ticket prices for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos game this weekend and Josh McDaniels' awful field goal decision on Sunday night. Next, Charles and Keegan give their biggest takeaways from Week 3. Keegan explains Next Gen Stats' new metric pressure probability and how it tied into the high number of blowouts this week, Charles highlights the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud and the duo discuss the Miami Dolphins' high-flying offense scoring 70 points. Later, Charles and Keegan discuss the teams who look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty and why: the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Check out our latest position preview for 2023-24 fantasy basketball drafts, the shooting guards.
The Astros are now 1.5 games ahead of the Mariners for the final wild-card spot in the American League. They will play Game 2 of their three-game series on Tuesday.
The Cardinals are coming off a monumental upset of the Dallas Cowboys with San Francisco looming.