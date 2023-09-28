Marlins vs. Mets Game 1 Highlight

The Mets grounds crew didn't cover the field Saturday, rendering it unplayable Tuesday.
Pete Alonso is the fifth player in MLB history to record three 40-home-run, 100-RBI seasons in his first five years in the league.
Lionel Messi left last week's game early due to fatigue, and he didn't play on Wednesday night.
You read that right. Jalon Daniels & Co. could pose some problems for the Longhorns.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain and give an insider's perspective on the latest news around the NFL. The trio start with the Los Angeles Chargers and Mike Williams, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Next, they discuss C.J. Stroud's breakout game and the future of the Houston Texans. Davante Adams has hinted that he'll potentially want out of Las Vegas if they continue losing, and Charles breaks down how it could happen. In other news, the Caleb Williams sweepstakes are on, and the hosts discuss whether or not Williams would actually go back to school another year. The Chicago Bears appear to be the odds-on favorite through three weeks. Later, Jason, Jori and Charles pull back the curtain on the latest stories around the NFL and how they're being handled in NFL front offices. The rumor that owners were upset about the Miami Dolphins running up the score last weekend was just that: a rumor, but on the other side of the field, the Denver Broncos are changing their mentality in the locker room after the historic loss. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stayed consistent in his belief in Zach Wilson, but Charles is worried this could become a repeat of last season, when the defense began to turn on leadership for not holding Wilson accountable.
Lillard is reportedly headed to Milwaukee in a three-team deal with the Suns.
The No. 1-overall pick was back on the field for the first time in more than a week, and the signs point to him starting against the Vikings.
The Trail Blazers dealt Damian Lillard to the Bucks — not the Miami Heat — on Wednesday.
Aaron Rodgers is gone, but Jordan Love is keeping the Packers relevant.
Brian Harman dominated the British Open earlier this year in what was just his third career win in more than 300 starts on the PGA Tour.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Make a magnificent shot in a major, and you’ll celebrate alone. Make a magnificent shot in a Ryder Cup, and you’ve got 11 teammates and an entire nation — or continent — behind you. Here are some of the greatest shots in Ryder Cup history.
Weigman was injured in the second half of the Aggies' win over Auburn.
The Astros and Mariners square off Wednesday in what will be a playoff atmosphere.
Busch has four finishes outside the top 30 over his past 11 races and sits last among playoff drivers after crashing at Texas.
Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.
Robinson won 16 straight Gold Gloves at third base.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Charles McDonald is joined by Next Gen Stats' Keegan Abdoo to break down why some teams look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty through three weeks of the NFL season. But first, the duo jump around the funniest stories to come out of the weekend, including the hysteria around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (and her chicken fingers), the comically low ticket prices for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos game this weekend and Josh McDaniels' awful field goal decision on Sunday night. Next, Charles and Keegan give their biggest takeaways from Week 3. Keegan explains Next Gen Stats' new metric pressure probability and how it tied into the high number of blowouts this week, Charles highlights the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud and the duo discuss the Miami Dolphins' high-flying offense scoring 70 points. Later, Charles and Keegan discuss the teams who look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty and why: the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.