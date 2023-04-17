Marlins vs Giants Betting Forecast
Yahoo Sports presents the latest betting information as the Miami Marlins host the San Francisco Giants
Yahoo Sports presents the latest betting information as the Miami Marlins host the San Francisco Giants
The Miami Marlins were the only team in Major League Baseball without a cycle until Tuesday night.
UConn has been dominant against the spread this tournament.
Legal sports betting continues to be embraced by the NFL.
After several surprises in the openers of the NBA playoffs, here's how to take advantage.
Jalen Hurts is getting paid.
The 127th edition of the storied race saw shocking performances and moving tributes.
After a frenetic opening weekend of the 2023 NBA playoffs, here are three things that stood out as particularly noteworthy, starting with the newest member of The “I’m Him” Club.
The Kings were underdogs to win their first-round series, but took Game 1.
Fred Zinkie breaks down all things lineup related to give fantasy baseball managers an edge to start the week.
Fans in Black and Gold took over the Galaxy's stadium as LAFC racked up another win over the downtrodden Galaxy, Los Angeles' original team.
Antetokounmpo injured his back on a hard fall in the first quarter and the No. 1 seed Bucks fell into an 0-1 series hole.
Larson's two-tire pit stop got him some track position, and he passed Joey Logano for the win.
Trinity Thomas was limited by injury in the NCAA finals, but still made history.
The UFC has done a phenomenal job of giving us some wildly entertaining main events on Fight Night cards, and this might be the best one of the year.
The University of Georgia has welcomed its newest mascot, Uga XI. All hail.
Bad Bunny has taken part in a number of sporting events since his first album came out in 2018.
The Heat guard opened the game with four 3-pointers in five minutes.
The styles of Billy Quarantillo and Edson Barboza suggest their fight in the co-main event of UFC Kansas City Saturday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, won't go the distance. It may be a wise play to bet it doesn't go three full rounds.
Purdy discussed whether he expects to play in 2023 and detailed what he's working on until he's cleared to throw again.
The Eastern Conference’s third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets meet in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Sixers won the teams' last playoff meeting in the 2019 opening round.