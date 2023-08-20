Marlins vs. Dodgers Highlights
Mookie Betts crushes two homers and Julio Urías fans five batters through seven innings of work in the Dodgers' 3-1 win over the Marlins
Rodríguez is MLB's hottest hitter right now.
Zhang Weili had one of the greatest performances in UFC history, both on the ground and on the feet, as she dominated Amanda Lemos and retained her strawweight title in the co-main event of UFC 292 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Brock Purdy was back from elbow surgery and played well.
Sifan Hassan went from first to 11th in the span of a few steps.
Follow UFC 292 with Yahoo Sports as two title belts are up for grabs at the top of the card when bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling meets Sean O'Malley and strawweight champ Zhang Weili defends her title versus Amanda Lemos.
The Jaguars were playing very well by the end of last season.
Carson Beck is in his fourth season at Georgia and was Stetson Bennett's backup last season.
Lionel Messi can win Inter Miami's first title against Nashville.
The Angels are wasting an MVP season from Shohei Ohtani.
Prior to Saturday, Coco Gauff had never taken a set off Iga Swiatek.
Teddy Bridgewater had a weird number for a quarterback.
Bryce Young didn't have many highlights in his second preseason start.
Spain's recent success masks years of past struggles for its women's national soccer team, which overcame decades of neglect and machismo to now stand 90 minutes from glory.
Hill told reporters Thursday that he uses "Madden" as a preparatory tool the night before games.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football tight end rankings for 2023 draft season!
Brian Daboll's first season with the Giants was a success.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
A Missouri House bill is aimed at incentivizing local athletes to sign with in-state universities.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.