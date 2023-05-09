Marlins vs. D-backs Highlights

Lonnie Walker dropped all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter on Monday night to fend off a Stephen Curry triple-double.
The Heat head back to New York holding a 3-1 series lead.
Lagging sales — not over-served patrons — is the stated reason for the reversal.
It’s unclear if Jordan Spieth will be able to play at the PGA Championship next week.
"Coach Prime" has made Colorado relevant again.
The NFL will roll out the 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday.
The Nuggets and Suns play Game 5 on Tuesday.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick things off by reacting to the news that New York Giants NT Dexter Lawrence has reached an agreement on a contract extension. The Giants are building through the trenches, and Lawrence looks to be a big part of the future in New York. In other news, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was upset to hear that the Washington Commanders had reached out to former Colts QB Andrew Luck last season. Jori thinks Irsay's reaction was a little overblown given the Commanders never appeared to seriously pursue Luck. Next, the duo take a look at the record number of fifth-year options declined from the 2020 draft class, as they attempt to find which players from that group could still bounce back and land a big payday next season. Jori likes Commanders EDGE Chase Young, while Charles likes Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love, linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Patrick Queen and New York Jets OT Mekhi Becton. Jori finishes the show by sitting down with San Francisco 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa, who discusses the 49ers defense under new DC Steve Wilks and his preparations for a run at another Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.
We're used to seeing Richardson announce her presence with colorful hair and racing fits inspired by the iconic Florence Griffith-Joyner. But these days, it seems she's letting her running speak for her.
LSU’s trip was initially in doubt after First Lady Jill Biden wanted to invite Iowa to the White House to celebrate, too.
Hosts on the Bill Cunningham Show were laughing hysterically as Bob Huggins called Xavier fans an anti-gay slur on Monday afternoon.
Alvarez seemed a tick or two worse Saturday than he was and given the talent in our Top 10, that causes him to drop.
What gives with the ups and downs for the Lakers star forward?
Jokić was assessed a technical foul after the incident.
Carlos Alcaraz is in the zone right now, having won four titles in the last four months.
Verstappen has won three of the first five races of the 2023 season.
The nail-biter came down to a game-winner from James Harden, who scored 42 points.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Gragson was upset after Chastain had pushed his car into the wall earlier in the race.