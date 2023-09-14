Marlins vs. Brewers Highlights

How bad was Sunday's 40-0 Cowboys blowout? So, so bad for New York
Regardless of who's playing QB, a loaded defense and plenty of talent at receiver and running back could carry the Jets to a lot of wins this season. It did on Monday, after all.
The Aces' defense showed out, Sun have a record 3-point night and other takeaways from the first night of the 2023 WNBA playoffs.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' by providing one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 2. TNF's Ryan Fitzpatrick joins the pod to discuss his observations from Week 1.
The races for the AL East, AL West and final NL wild card will be sprints to the regular-season finish.
“It’s called protecting your guy.”
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 2 lineup ready for victory.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin delivers all the latest from key backfields ahead of Week 2.
The Iowa receiver wasn’t exactly shy in voicing his opinion about a non-pass interference call that led to an interception.
Hopefully you didn't like home teams and overs in Week 1.
Bruce Arena, the revered coach, has resigned. His former assistants seem divided. Players have refused to train as a murky saga engulfs the Revolution, MLS' second-best team.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats from Week 1.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Sal Vetri highlights five players to trade away and two to target for fantasy managers looking to make a deal this week.
The NCAA's DI Board said Tuesday it was 'troubled' by Brown's comments on WR Devontez Walker's ineligibility.
Former UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko takes exception to thoughts that she has declined following her loss to Alexa Grasso at UFC 285 in March.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
The NFC West, and potentially the entire NFC, runs through San Francisco and the juggernaut that the Niners have built.
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are playing a rare game on the road against a Group of Five opponent. And the Bulls' new coach is very familiar with the Crimson Tide.