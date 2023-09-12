Marlins vs. Brewers Highlights
Brandon Woodruff tossed a complete game shutout and Willy Adames drove in four runs in the Brewers' 12-0 win over the Marlins
How bad was Sunday's 40-0 Cowboys blowout? So, so bad for New York
The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
Wilson's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
Xavier Gipson ran back a 65-yard punt return to seal the overtime win for the Jets on Monday night.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Damar Hamlin made the Bills' 53-man roster months after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field.
A two-time All-Pro, Conklin will be replaced by a fourth-round rookie at right tackle.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he felt “extreme disrespect” from the Nebraska program, including head coach Matt Rhule.
Paul Pogba's return to Juventus isn't going very well.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
NBA teams could face fines over $1 million for repeated violations if the new load management policy is approved.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at the top 30 prospects from the G league Ignite, college and international leagues ahead of the upcoming regular season.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
Drake London had just one target in the Falcons' Week 1 win.
The best matchup of Week 1 might be the last one.
After offseason of interception worry, Cowboys pummeled Giants by dominating turnover battle.
The Cowboys didn't need to rely on Dak Prescott or anything other than their dominant defense and opportunistic special teams.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap an exciting first Sunday slate of NFL action. Fitz and Frank discuss every game one by one and give their instant takeaways and analysis. The duo focus specifically on the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns for their statement wins before giving their analysis on the rest of the games.