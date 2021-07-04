Marlins vs. Braves Highlights
Cooper drives in two, Alcántara shines in 3-2 win
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly interviewed Scott Brooks for a role on Frank Vogel's staff.
A crazy first inning, which included the ejection of Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez, manager Don Mattingly and pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr., helped the host Atlanta Braves escape with a 1-0 victory Friday night. Lopez hit Braves' leadoff man Ronald Acuna Jr. with the first pitch of the game, which prompted a meeting from the umpires and an eventual ejection of Lopez. Acuna ended up scoring later in the inning on a sacrifice fly from Ozzie Albies, which was enough to edge the Marlins and saddle Lopez with a loss; the first time a pitcher has lost a game throwing just one pitch since Baltimore's Art Schallock in 1955.
We're spotlighting 23 athletes in the 23 days leading up to the Tokyo Olympics.
In 2015, MLB began cracking down on assault. Of the 16 players previous to Trevor Bauer who were investigated for assault, 14 served suspensions.
Namibian 18-year-old sprinters Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi will not be allowed to compete in the women's 400 meters at the Tokyo Olympics due to having naturally high testosterone levels, according to the Namibia National Olympic Committee.Driving the news: The sprinters now join South African runner Caster Semenya, who is banned from competing after World Athletics ruled in 2018 "that to ensure fair competition, women with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to redu
Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.
Eric Haase hits pair of three-run homers in 11-5 win
As most Bucks meandered on the court after the postgame ceremony ended, Khris Middleton took the Eastern Conference championship trophy and walked with purpose off Atlanta's court.
A trio of Dodgers were named to National League's reserve squad, while Shohei Ohtani is named as both a hitter and a pitcher.
The Yankees blew a late lead against the Mets, losing Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader 10-5.
Shohei Ohtani has hit his major league-leading 31st homer of the season for the Los Angeles Angels, tying Hideki Matsui's record for the most homers in a Major League Baseball season by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani crushed a 459-foot solo shot off Baltimore's Thomas Eshelman in the third inning Sunday, clearing the ficus trees behind the center field fence. With his 14th homer in the last 17 games, the Halos' two-way sensation tied the MLB homer record for Japanese-born players set by Matsui in 2004.
The Dodgers unnecessarily signed a pitcher with a history of making troublesome decisions when they already had the best team in baseball.
Eating 141 hardboiled eggs in eight minutes is a weird way to earn a buck. As is eating 390 shrimp wontons in eight minutes, 165 pierogi in eight minutes, or 257 Hostess donettes in six minutes. See:...
LeBron went full basketball dad in an arena with his name on it.
According to multiple reports, veteran INF/OF Derek Dietrich has opted out of his minor league contract with the Yankees.
According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.
After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'
William Byron has not fared well on road courses this season, but he will start Sunday's Cup race at Road America from pole position.
A golf pro at a Kennesaw, Georgia, golf club was shot and killed at his course on Saturday.