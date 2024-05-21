Marlins tie the score in the ninth inning, win in the 10th on Bell’s walk-off single

Josh Bell hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning as the host Miami Marlins defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Monday night.

Miami’s Otto Lopez blooped an RBI single into right with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

The Brewers’ bullpen had to shoulder most of the load Monday, as starter Joe Ross was only able to provide one inning. He left the game ahead of the second because of a low back strain.

Seven relievers followed, with the first five combining for seven scoreless innings. However, Trevor Megill blew a save in the ninth, and Mitch White (1-1) took the loss after getting just one out in the 10th.

Tanner Scott (4-4) came away with the win.

Christian Yelich stole home for Milwaukee, which got its other run from Andruw Monasterio’s solo homer in the fifth.

With his team up 1-0 thanks to Monasterio’s homer, Yelich noticed that Marlins catcher Nick Fortes was lobbing the ball back to Ryan Weathers after each pitch. Following a strike that ran the count to 0-2 on Willy Adames, Yelich waited for Fortes’ throw and broke for home to double the Brewers’ lead in the top of the sixth.

Weathers hadn’t allowed a hit until Monasterio got the best of him. Weathers ended up going seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and two hits. He walked three and struck out eight.

It wasn’t until the seventh that Miami broke through, as Bell opened the bottom of the inning with a walk and moved to second on a sacrifice, Jake Burger then drew a walk and Nick Gordon singled to score Bell, cutting the Marlins’ deficit to 2-1.

With two outs and Monasterio on first in the top of the ninth, Jake Bauers ripped a ball to right that could have scored Monasterio to give Milwaukee some insurance, but it bounced over the wall for a ground-rule double. Blake Perkins kept the inning alive with a walk before William Contreras flied out.

Bell and Gordon each finished with two hits for the Marlins. Monasterio had two for the Brewers.