Marlins slugger Stanton crushes 56th home run

The closed stance of Miami Marlins big-hitting MLB All-Star Giancarlo Stanton continued producing magic in a 9-2 win over the New York Mets.

In the eighth inning of Wednesday's game, slugger Stanton hit his 56th home run of the season, sending a missile in the left-centre seats on a frozen rope.

While Barry Bonds owns the single-season home run record of 73 set in 2001, Stanton has stated his personal goal is surpassing Roger Maris' 1961 mark of 61 homers, which is what he views as the record.

The Marlins have just 10 games remaining this season, so Stanton will have to maintain a healthy home run pace to reach 62 home runs.