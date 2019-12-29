Marlins sign Corey Dickerson to two-year, $17.5 million contract

On Saturday, Jon Heyman reported that the Marlins signed outfielder Corey Dickerson. Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the deal is for two years and $17.5 million.

Dickerson, 30, split last season between the Pirates and Phillies, but only appeared in 78 games total due to foot, hand, and groin injuries. He was quite productive when he was in the lineup, however, batting .304/.341/.565 with 12 home runs and 59 RBI.

Dickerson will likely take over in left field on a full-time basis for the rebuilding Marlins. The Marlins have also added Jesús Aguilar, Yimi García, and Jonathan Villar this offseason.