Marlins shut out by Mariners as injuries continue to decimate the pitching staff

Sitting in the dugout a couple of hours before Saturday’s 9-0 home loss to the Seattle Mariners, Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker reflected on the latest bad news about his starting pitching.

Braxton Garrett will not make his scheduled start Sunday because of left elbow discomfort felt after his bullpen session Friday.

And Jesús Luzardo, placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday for the second time this season, is expected to be out four to six weeks because of a lumbar stress reaction, Schumaker said.

“I’ve never seen a rotation this decimated before, this early in the season,” he said. “It’s June and almost our whole rotation, everybody besides Trevor [Rogers], is on the IL. It’s kind of crazy.”

Seven Miami starting pitchers — Sandy Alcantara, Eury Pérez, Sixto Sánchez, Edward Cabrera, Ryan Weathers, Luzardo and Garrett — currently are hurt in some capacity.

One bright spot: Rogers pitched seven full innings for the first time in three years June 15 at Washington and into the seventh Friday, allowing two runs in each start.

Shaun Anderson, recalled from Triple A Jacksonville, started on the mound Saturday in Luzardo’s place and struggled.

Anderson began the game by giving up back-to-back singles, hitting a batter and throwing a wild pitch.

He was pulled with one out in the fourth after surrendering five earned runs — three of them in the inning, which began with four consecutive hits by the Mariners, including a triple and double.

“His location is just off,” Schumaker said.

“[It’s frustrating] just not being able to go deep into the game,” Anderson said. “Every inning, it feels like there’s someone on base. … I was looking forward to the start today and getting things rolling again.”

Right-hander Kyle Tyler will start Sunday, Schumaker said.

“It’s cliché, the next-man-up type situation — I feel like I’ve said it too many times already this year,” Schumaker said. “But it’s part of our story and our year. So, we’ve got to figure out different ways to win.”

Saturday, the Marlins were shut out for the ninth time. They came into the second game of this series with three consecutive walk-off wins for the second time in franchise history, but it became apparent early they wouldn’t be in position for a fourth.

After Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled to lead off the first inning, the Marlins managed only one more hit off Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert, who pitched eight innings, until Nick Gordon doubled to start the sixth.

Emmanuel Rivera then reached base safely on an error. Nick Fortes grounded into a double play, and Vidal Bruján struck out swinging to strand Gordon at third. Bruján pinch hit for Chisholm, who was pulled because of right biceps tightness. Chisholm said he felt “a big cramp” making a throw from center field in the fourth but expects to play Sunday.

After Anderson exited, JT Chargois, Declan Cronin, Anthony Bender, and Emmanuel Rivera combined to close the game.

The Marlins used five relievers in Friday’s 3-2 comeback win.

With the rash of injuries to starters, Schumaker said the team will “lean on that bullpen as much as we can.

“But I also don’t want to crush them,” he added. “So, we’ve got to figure out a way to get the starters to the fifth and sixth innings.”

Burger rests, Gordon at DH

Emmanuel Rivera filled in for Jake Burger at third base. Schumaker said Burger and left fielder Nick Gordon, the designated hitter for the first time this season Saturday, have been “under the weather.

“We’ve got something going around,” Schumaker said. “Hopefully, a day off here and there can help the guys recover.”