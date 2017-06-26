Marlins send Adeiny Hechavarria to Rays as MLB trade season begins

The worst-kept trade secret is baseball is reportedly now a done deal: The Miami Marlins are sending shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria north to the Tampa Bay Rays, a sign that baseball’s trade season has started and the Marlins are among the sellers.

The trade has been talked about since Friday, when Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan reported that the Marlins were looking for suitors for Hechavarria, a 28-year-old from Cuba who is great with his glove but not so much with his bat. He’s hitting .277 this season, though, which is better than his career .255 average.

Now, according to Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald, the deal sending Hechavarria to the Rays is done pending standard medical evaluations, with the Rays sending back two prospects:

Deal is done: Hechavarria to Rays for two minor-leaguers, outfielder Braxton Lee and RHP Ethan Clark. — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) June 26, 2017





Rays are taking all of Hechvarria's remaining salary. — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) June 26, 2017





This is mostly about saving money for the Marlins — who are paying Hechavarria $4.35 million this season — and getting back a couple of prospects who could help down the road. Hechavarria is arbitration-eligible after the season and hits free agency in 2019.

The bigger message is that the Marlins (34-40) are open for business, and that could mean more deals are coming. Players that have mentioned as available include pitcher starting pitcher Tom Koehler, relievers Brad Ziegler and David Phelps, perhaps even closer A.J. Ramos.

The Marlins up-in-the-air ownership could hinder them from moving bigger stars such as Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich, according to MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro.

We haven’t even hit July yet, when baseball trades start to heat up, but many teams are already trying to figure out whether they’re buyers or sellers. The Marlins could be joined by the Mets, Tigers and others soon enough. Other teams, like the Kansas City Royals, are proving to be more complicated.

Kansas City is 37-37 entering play this week with a number of pending free agents on its roster who could be great trade bait. Now that the selling has started, the Royals don’t have too long to figure out where they stand.

