Marlins take road losing streak into matchup with the Athletics

Miami Marlins (9-26, fifth in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (17-17, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sixto Sanchez (0-1, 8.36 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Athletics: Joseph Boyle (2-4, 6.07 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Athletics -128, Marlins +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins visit the Oakland Athletics looking to end a five-game road slide.

Oakland has gone 9-9 in home games and 17-17 overall. The Athletics are 11-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Miami is 4-11 on the road and 9-26 overall. The Marlins have gone 7-11 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Athletics. Tyler Nevin is 12-for-38 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Bell has three doubles and four home runs for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 6-for-35 with a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .246 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .238 batting average, 6.30 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Zachary Gelof: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.