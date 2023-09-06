Marlins reportedly place pitcher Sandy Alcantara and DH Jorge Soler on injured list
The Miami Marlins reportedly placed two key players on the injured list Wednesday.
Starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara reportedly landed on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm flexor strain, according to the Miami Herald's Jordan McPherson. Outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler will be out 10 days with a right oblique strain, per McPherson.
It's unclear when or how Alcantara sustained the injury. He last pitched eight innings in on 6-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Alcantara, who'll turn 28 on Thursday, has pitched 184 2/3 innings this season for the Marlins with 151 strikeouts and a .368 ERA. He won the National League Cy Young in 2022 and also made his second All-Star team this past season.
Soler, meanwhile played in Tuesday night's 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He tallied one hit on two at-bats. Soler is batting .240/.329/.513 with 35 home runs and 71 RBIs in 466 at-bats this season.
The Marlins sit third in the NL East with a 71-67 record and are half a game back of the Cincinnati Reds for the final wild card spot in the postseason.