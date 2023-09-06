Marlins reportedly place pitcher Sandy Alcantara and DH Jorge Soler on injured list

Sandy Alcantara won the 2022 NL Cy Young award. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins reportedly placed two key players on the injured list Wednesday.

Starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara reportedly landed on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm flexor strain, according to the Miami Herald's Jordan McPherson. Outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler will be out 10 days with a right oblique strain, per McPherson.

It's unclear when or how Alcantara sustained the injury. He last pitched eight innings in on 6-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Alcantara, who'll turn 28 on Thursday, has pitched 184 2/3 innings this season for the Marlins with 151 strikeouts and a .368 ERA. He won the National League Cy Young in 2022 and also made his second All-Star team this past season.

Soler, meanwhile played in Tuesday night's 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He tallied one hit on two at-bats. Soler is batting .240/.329/.513 with 35 home runs and 71 RBIs in 466 at-bats this season.

The Marlins sit third in the NL East with a 71-67 record and are half a game back of the Cincinnati Reds for the final wild card spot in the postseason.