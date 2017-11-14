Marlins' reported asking price for Giancarlo Stanton is 'shockingly high'

Shohei Otani may be the most exciting free agent of this baseball offseason, but Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins is the most exciting trade possibility. With the Marlins trying to cut their payroll down to $90 million this offseason, Stanton and the nearly $300 million remaining on his contract is at the top of their “must-trade” list.

The yearly general manager meetings started on Monday, and with a few days to chat and talk deals with other clubs, how are the Marlins doing so far in their efforts to trade The Mighty Giancarlo Stanton?

Some rival execs view the Marlins' prospect asking price for Giancarlo Stanton as shockingly high and somewhat out of touch with reality, and not discounted nearly enough given the whopping $295 million he's owed (with the forthcoming out clause after the 2020 season). — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 14, 2017





So not that great, then. “Shockingly high” aren’t words you want to hear from someone you’re trying to make a deal with.

That seems pretty discouraging, but it’s important to note that a lot of this can be optics and posturing. It’s how negotiations work. The Marlins are starting with their ideal, dreamworld package for Stanton, and they can negotiate down from there. Other teams are leaking to the media that the Marlins’ price is astronomical in the hope that the Marlins will get scared and lower the price out of the gate. The Marlins want to get as much as possible, and other teams want to give up as little as possible.

What we don’t know is the makeup of that “shockingly high” asking price. Are they asking for a huge amount of salary relief and prospects? A team isn’t going to take on a massive portion of Stanton’s enormous contract and also give up several possible future impactful players, especially since Stanton has an opt-out coming in two years.