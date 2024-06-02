Marlins and Rangers play with series tied 1-1

Texas Rangers (28-30, second in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (21-38, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (1-6, 4.47 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-6, 5.65 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and Texas Rangers play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Miami is 21-38 overall and 11-20 at home. The Marlins have a 14-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Texas has a 14-17 record in road games and a 28-30 record overall. The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .243.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 29 RBI for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 10-for-30 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has 10 doubles and 12 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 14-for-36 with two doubles and eight home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .264 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rangers: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Michael Lorenzen: day-to-day (knee), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (groin), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.