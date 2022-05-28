The Marlins rallied against the Braves. And then Ronald Acuna Jr. entered the game...

Ronald Acuna Jr. wasn’t in the starting lineup on Friday against the Miami Marlins.

But in a key moment, the Atlanta Braves’ star outfielder made his presence known.

Acuna’s two-out, pinch-hit RBI double in the seventh inning off Anthony Bass tied the game and started a three-run Braves rally that sank the Marlins, 6-4, to begin a three-game series at Truist Park. The Marlins (18-25) have lost six of their last seven games, a stretch that includes three losses in four games against the Braves (22-24).

Miami had a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh courtesy of a pair of two-run home runs in the sixth inning by Garrett Cooper and Jesus Aguilar.

But it all quickly unraveled after that.

Steven Okert began the seventh with a full-count walk to Matt Olson before getting William Contreras to line out and Adam Duvall to strike out after an eight-pitch at-bat. That’s when Braves manager Brian Snitker went to his bench and had Acuna, who hadn’t played since Tuesday while dealing with a Grade 1 quad strain) hit for Travis Demeritte. Marlins manager Don Mattingly countered by bringing in Bass, who entered Friday with a 1.53 ERA and 0.91 walks and hits per inning pitched rate this season.

Bass worked Acuna to a 1-2 count before Acuna lined a slider to left field for an RBI double to score Olson and tie the game at 4-4. Bass then walked Dansby Swanson on four pitches before Ozzie Albies hit a two-run double to give the Braves the lead for good.

In 60 career games against the Marlins, Acuna has a .330 batting average (75 for 227) with 38 extra-base hits (16 doubles, one triple, 21 home runs), 53 RBI and 63 runs scored.

It undid the Marlins’ one inning of offensive production, which until that point had undone Trevor Rogers’ one bad inning on the mound after a strong start.

Prior to the Marlins’ offensive outburst in the sixth inning, Miami had just one hit against Braves starter Ian Anderson — a first-inning single by Cooper, who now has nine multi-hit games this season.

But then Jon Berti, activated from the injured list pregame Friday, hit a leadoff single to set up Cooper’s two-run home run — a 446-foot shot to left field off an Anderson changeup near the middle of the strike zone — to cut Miami’s deficit to 3-2.

Jorge Soler then drew a full-count walk to represent the then-game-tying run. Two batters later, Aguilar then worked a nine-pitch at-bat before sending a changeup at the top of the strike zone 391 feet to left for a home run.

The Braves’ bullpen then shut the Marlins down for the remaining 3 1/3 innings while their offense rallied.

Meanwhile, Rogers saw his dominant start come to a whimpering end. The Marlins’ 24-year-old lefty threw four perfect innings — 12 up, down — before giving up three runs in the fifth on an Austin Riley solo home run, Contreras RBI double and Demeritte RBI single.

Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. watches from the dugout railing between innings of the team’s baseball game against Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Atlanta. Chisholm was not in the starting lineup. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The latest on Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was not in the starting lineup for a third consecutive game as he deals with left hamstring tightness.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly on Friday said that barring a setback, the hope is that Chisholm will be back in the lineup “within a day or two.”

Chisholm took groundballs and participated in batting practice pregame Wednesday and went through strength training, high speed running and full team workouts pregame Friday.

Roster moves and injury updates

The Marlins made a slew of roster moves Thursday and Friday. Here’s the condensed version:

▪ Activated off the injured list: Berti, infielder Joey Wendle and left-handed pitcher Richard Bleier.

▪ Recalled from Triple A Jacksonville: Catcher Nick Fortes.

▪ Added to the injured list: outfielder Avisail Garcia. The Marlins did not give a reason for the IL placement and putting Garcia on the IL opened up a spot on the 40-man roster, which signals that it is a COVID-19 IL move.

▪ Optioned to Triple A Jacksonville: Catcher Payton Henry and infielder Joe Dunand.

▪ Returned to Triple A Jacksonville: Infielder Erik Gonzalez. Although Gonzalez does not have minor-league options remaining, the Marlins were able to send him to Triple A without him being subjected to the waiver process and a designation for assignment because he was brought up as a replacement for a player who went on the COVID-19 IL. He remains on the 40-man roster.

▪ Transferred to 60-day IL: Right-handed pitcher Paul Campbell.

▪ Added to 40-man roster and optioned to Triple A Jacksonville: Infielder Lucas Williams, who the team acquired Friday in a trade with the San Francisco Giants for minor-league infielder Hayden Cantrelle.