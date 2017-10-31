The Marlins prefer to deal Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon and Martin Prado

Ever since the sale of the the Miami Marlins to the Bruce Sherman/Derek Jeter ownership group was announced, it has been reported that the new regime wishes to slash payroll to around $90 million. To do that, they’ll have to cut $50 million in salaries. Last night the Miami Herald reported how the Marlins prefer to do that.

The plan: trade away Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon and Martin Prado, which would shed roughly $49 million in payroll obligation.

The problems with this: there will be players coming back in any trade and they’ll make money. Also, the Marlins are almost certainly going to have to eat some amount of Stanton’s contract if they wish to get actual talent in return. The Herald reports that the team would “ideally prefer” not to trade Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, J.T. Realmuto, Justin Bour and Dan Straily, but it seems like they’ll have to unload at least one of them or maybe more in order to really get down to the level where they want to be.

All of which has to be discouraging for Marlins fans. Not that that is a new feeling for Marlins fans.

Follow @craigcalcaterra