Marlins pitcher is ready to fight Ronald Acuña Jr. after NLDS homer, plunking

The bad blood between Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Miami Marlins has carried over into the postseason.

Following the Braves 9-5 win in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara says he’s ready and willing to fight Atlanta’s superstar as the two-year feud reached another boiling point.

Acuña’s feud with Marlins rages on

Acuña, who homered leading off the game, started the commotion after taking exception to being drilled by Alcantara’s 98 MPH fastball.

His frustration wasn’t just limited to Tuesday’s series opener. As MLB.com’s Mark Bowman notes, Acuña has been hit twice as frequently by Marlins pitchers in comparison to all other MLB teams.

The bad blood dates back to 2018, when Marlins’ pitcher Jose Urena was suspended six games for hitting Acuña with a pitch after he bat flipped a home run. We can definitely identify the pattern there.

Since then, Acuña has continued tormenting Miami pitching by putting up massive numbers. In 44 regular season games against the Marlins, Acuña has mashed 17 home runs while slashing .318/.414/.665.

Acuña apologizes for nothing

Acuña added more fuel to the fire on social media.

In addition to his not-so-subtle Twitter dig at Marlins’ pitching, he posted this Instagram image with the caption: “I’d like to take this time to apologize to absolutely NOBODY.”

That’s a pretty clear message he plans on delivering more home runs and bat flips whether the Marlins like it or not. And we already know they don’t like it.

Keep in mind, this was just Game 1 of a potential five-game series to determine which teams will play in the National League Championship Series. Tensions are going to rise as the stakes get higher. Let’s just hope the hostility doesn’t overshadow what could be a fascinating series.

