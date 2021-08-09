Marlins Outfielder Lewis Brinson Called N-Word by Fan During Rockies Game

Image via Getty/Ralph Freso

A baseball fan hurled a racial slur at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson during Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies, TMZ reports.

Shouting the N-word at a game? Where is the @Rockies statement on how they apprehended the racist and what they did to him? Where is @mlb’s investigation?



This is a private business and they are responsible for the conduct of their patrons.

pic.twitter.com/LEeJVLmpVz — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 8, 2021

Brinson was at bat in the top of the 9th when someone behind him screamed the N-word multiple times, all of which were caught on mic..

The Rockies organization and Coors Field have not yet publicly addressed the situation, and the man has yet to be identified. But some people in the team’s orbit are already calling on the man to be banned from the stadium for life.

I’m absolutely disgusted at the language that was picked up by the mics late in the game today.



The level of hate that was displayed has no place in this world. Unfortunately it’s still far too prevalent. We need to be better. And soon.



Awful. — Paul Severino (@SeverinoMLB) August 8, 2021

“I’m absolutely disgusted at the language that was picked up by the mics late in the game today,” Marlins play-by-play announcer Paul Severino wrote on Twitter. “The level of hate that was displayed has no place in this world. Unfortunately it’s still far too prevalent. We need to be better. And soon.”

TMZ also noted that the MLB App wasn’t allowing viewers to watch the game after the fact, suspecting that it may have been censored.

Story continues

Related Articles

More Complex

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok