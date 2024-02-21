Marlins offer Tim Anderson $2 million to be primary shortstop: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tim Anderson is still looking for a new home.

But he has at least one offer for a new one, as the Marlins have reportedly offered him a contract to become the team's primary shortstop, according to Jon Morosi.

Anderson, although, hasn't accepted the offer. MLB Insider Bob Nightengale provides insights into why he is still without a home and not yet in Miami.

"These guys probably should've signed earlier than they are," Nightengale told A.J. Pierzynski on "Foul Territory." "Now, teams are saying we don't have the money and stuff. I think Tim Anderson's contract offer from the Marlins is about $2 million. He was making about $14-$15 million with the White Sox, so I'm sure he wants closer to $10 million.

"I think these teams are just waiting for the price tag to come down and grab these guys at a steal. ... Pretty soon, some guys are going to start getting desperate here."

"I think Tim Anderson's offer from the Marlins was $2 million dollars"@BNightengale says pretty soon guys are going to start getting desperate because teams just aren’t willing to meet them at their desired asking price.



▶️ https://t.co/0l6yZ123CT pic.twitter.com/cNdELHYw4u — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 21, 2024

Anderson, 30, became a free agent in November when the White Sox declined his $14 million club option. The two-time All-Star (2021, 2022) and former batting champion (2019) had played his entire eight-year career on the South Side, becoming the face of the franchise alongside José Abreu, who signed with the Houston Astros as a free agent in 2022.

His numbers, though, took a dive in 2023 after missing roughly three weeks in April with a sprained left knee. Anderson struggled to a 60 OPS+, earning a .245/.286/.296 slash line with just one home run. His slugging percentage came in below his batting average from the year prior, when Anderson hit .301 in a 2022 campaign with a 109 OPS+.

Anderson's problems went beyond the batter's box, with his glove coming in at -0.9 defensive WAR and a negative-1 outs above average.

Unfortunately for the veteran shortstop, his most notable moment of the year was an on-field brawl with José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians in August that garnered Anderson a six-game suspension.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.