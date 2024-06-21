Marlins take on the Mariners in first of 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (44-33, first in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (25-49, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (6-5, 3.54 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-8, 5.09 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -161, Marlins +136; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Seattle Mariners to begin a three-game series.

Miami is 25-49 overall and 14-26 in home games. The Marlins have a 14-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Seattle has a 17-21 record on the road and a 44-33 record overall. The Mariners have a 25-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has 10 home runs, 26 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .266 for the Marlins. Tim Anderson is 15-for-42 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has six doubles and seven home runs while hitting .264 for the Mariners. Luke Raley is 7-for-30 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .205 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (hamstring), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.