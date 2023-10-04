Marlins Man is in the front row for the Milwaukee Brewers' playoff game vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

No, the Milwaukee Brewers aren't playing the Miami Marlins in their wild-card playoff series Tuesday night.

But yes, that is the Marlins Man in the front row behind home plate at American Family Field.

Marlins Man, known for traveling the country attending sporting events wearing his Marlins gear, tweeted about his appearance in Milwaukee ahead of Game 1 of the series between the Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he had already made travel plans to Milwaukee and kept them even though his team isn't playing the Brewers in the playoffs.

The Marlins were battling the Cubs for the final wild-card spot for much of the last week but a late surge and a Diamondbacks slump propelled Miami to the No. 5 spot and Arizona to No. 6.

As a result, the Marlins are playing the Phillies in Philadelphia in another National League best-of-three wild-card series that also begins Tuesday night.

He wrote that he will see the Marlins "soon."

Who is Marlins Man?

Marlins Man, whose real name is Laurence Leavy, has been a longtime season-ticket holder for the Marlins, but he has attracted attention for years attending sporting events, mostly baseball games, with his bright orange jersey and orange visor.

During World Series games over the past decade he can often be seen behind home plate wearing his usual attire.

He lives in North Miami Beach, Florida, and is an attorney for a law firm in Miami.

Former Journal Sentinel Brewers reporter Tom Haudricourt featured Leavy in 2014 when he chatted with him on a plane to Kansas City for the World Series between the Royals and San Francisco Giants.

He told Haudricourt that he travels up to 300 days a year to attend sporting events and gets his tickets to other stadiums on the secondary market.

Social media reacted to seeing Marlins Man at Brewers playoff game

Brewers stadium update: Brewers owner Mark Attanasio says he hopes deal can extend lease until 2050

