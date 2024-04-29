Marlins’ loanDepot park is the front-runner to host World Baseball Classic title game

In the midst of the worst start in Marlins franchise history, the organization is potentially set to receive some good news.

Sources confirm to the Miami Herald that loanDepot park is the heavy favorite to host the World Baseball Classic championship game (as well as potential other rounds) in 2026.

Miami saw more than 500,000 fans attend the games in 2023 at loanDepot park and the event itself saw more than 1.3 million fans attend across all rounds of the tournament.

In the 2023 championship game, Japan defeated the United States 3-2 in Miami. Japan’s Shohei Ohtani struck out USA’s Mike Trout to secure the win.

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA have not officially finalized the full 2026 WBC sites or schedule. An announcement is expected sometime this season.