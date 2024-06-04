Marlins host the Rays to begin 2-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (29-31, fourth in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (21-39, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot (3-2, 3.88 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (2-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -120, Marlins +100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays to start a two-game series.

Miami has an 11-21 record at home and a 21-39 record overall. The Marlins have a 14-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tampa Bay has a 12-13 record in road games and a 29-31 record overall. The Rays have gone 17-28 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has 11 doubles, three triples and eight home runs for the Marlins. Josh Bell is 12-for-39 with four doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with a .291 batting average, and has 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 32 RBI. Jose Caballero is 9-for-33 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .251 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rays: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.