Marlins host the Rangers to begin 3-game series

Texas Rangers (27-29, second in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (20-37, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jose Urena (1-4, 3.53 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Marlins: Sixto Sanchez (0-3, 6.25 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -123, Marlins +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins open a three-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Miami has gone 10-19 at home and 20-37 overall. The Marlins have an 8-26 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Texas has a 27-29 record overall and a 13-16 record on the road. The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .383.

Friday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz has nine doubles, nine home runs and 25 RBI for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 11-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 13 home runs while slugging .474. Josh Smith is 10-for-36 with a double and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .254 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rangers: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Michael Lorenzen: day-to-day (knee), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (groin), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.