Marlins host the Guardians in first of 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (40-21, first in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (21-41, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (6-3, 5.83 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Marlins: Ryan Weathers (3-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -119, Marlins +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Cleveland Guardians to start a three-game series.

Miami has an 11-23 record at home and a 21-41 record overall. The Marlins have a 13-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cleveland has a 40-21 record overall and a 19-13 record on the road. Guardians hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz leads Miami with 10 home runs while slugging .405. Jesus Sanchez is 11-for-32 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 13 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs while hitting .276 for the Guardians. David Fry is 11-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .259 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Guardians: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.