Marlins host the Cardinals on 3-game home slide

St. Louis Cardinals (36-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (23-49, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Lance Lynn (2-3, 3.75 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Marlins: Roddery Munoz (1-2, 4.56 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -152, Marlins +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the St. Louis Cardinals looking to stop a three-game home slide.

Miami is 23-49 overall and 12-26 in home games. The Marlins are 4-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis has a 36-35 record overall and a 19-20 record on the road. The Cardinals have a 25-11 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Cardinals are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 12 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 13-for-32 with a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has five home runs, 20 walks and 30 RBI while hitting .248 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 11-for-40 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .198 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.