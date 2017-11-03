Marlins decline option on Ichiro Suzuki

The Miami Marlins declined the $2 million club option they had on outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, making him a free agent.

Everyone loves the future Hall of Famer, but it’s an open question as to whether he’ll find work this winter. While he was a productive part-timer in 2016, he hit only .255/.318/.332 in 2017. He says he wants to continue playing, but he turned 44 a couple of weeks ago so expecting a bounceback is a bit unrealistic.

Still, it’s not hard to imagine someone giving him a minor league deal to see if he has anything left in the tank come February.

