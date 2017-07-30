Marlins continue good form, Beltre one hit away from 3,000 club

The Miami Marlins won for the seventh time in nine games, while Texas Rangers star Adrian Beltre registered another hit in MLB.

The MLB playoff race is starting to heat up and the Miami Marlins are in the thick of it after defeating the Cincinnati Reds 7-3.

Despite trading a couple of relief pitchers, including closer A.J. Ramos, Miami have largely kept their assets. The trade deadline has not yet passed, but it appears the Marlins will not be major sellers.

Giancarlo Stanton, one of the best power hitters in baseball, had a hit, a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs on Saturday.

Speedy second baseman Dee Gordon added three hits, two runs scored and recorded his 38th stolen base of the season.

Outfielders Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna also made positive contributions, which helped Miami (49-53) claim their seventh win in nine games.

Meanwhile, Adrian Beltre is one hit away from 3,000 after he went one-for-four with a single in the Texas Rangers' 4-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay Rays 4-5 New York Yankees

San Francisco Giants 1-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

Houston Astros 3-5 Detroit Tigers

Atlanta Braved 3-4 Philadelphia Phillies

Chicago Cubs 2-1 Milwaukee Brewers

Cincinnati Reds 3-7 Miami Marlins

Baltimore Orioles 4-0 Texas Rangers

Minnesota Twins 4-5 Oakland Athletics

Los Angeles Angels 6-5 Toronto Blue Jays

New York Mets 2-3 Seattle Mariners

Colorado Rockies 4-2 Washington Nationals

Kansas City Royals 8-9 Boston Red Sox

Cleveland Indians 5-4 Chicago White Sox

Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 St Louis Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates 2-4 San Diego Padres

DODGERS CONTINUE RED-HOT FORM

The Dodgers improved to 38-6 in their last 44 games with a win against the Giants, thanks to young studs Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger. Seager went three for four with two runs scored, while Bellinger went two for four with two RBIs.

Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias has been the subject of a few trade rumours recently, but he did not let that distract him while leading the Tigers to a comeback win over the Astros. Iglesias went two for three — both hits were doubles — with a run scored and two RBIs.

HARPER STRUGGLES AGAINST ROCKIES

Bryce Harper is amid another MVP-calibre season, but he did not showcase that form in a loss against the Rockies. Harper went 0 for four with two strikeouts to end his 19-game hit streak. He is still hitting .334 this season.

Astros star Jose Altuve, another MVP candidate, also went 0 for four, snapping his career-long 19-game hit streak.

NUNEZ HOMERS – TWICE!

New Red Sox slugger Eduardo Nunez hit two home runs. In addition to the home runs, Nunez also hit a walk-off ground out in the bottom of the 10th inning to lead the Red Sox past the Royals.

DIAMONDBACKS AT CARDINALS

Zack Greinke was on point Saturday, leading the Diamondbacks to victory. Arizona will look to continue their momentum by sending Taijuan Walker (6-4, 3.47 ERA) to the mound to face off against Lance Lynn (8-6, 3.21 ERA). Lynn has been involved with trade rumours, but it appears he will pitch on Sunday.