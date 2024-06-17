Marlins come into matchup against the Cardinals on losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (35-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (23-48, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (8-4, 3.01 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-2, 6.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -159, Marlins +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins aim to break a five-game skid when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Miami has a 23-48 record overall and a 12-25 record in home games. The Marlins have a 4-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis has gone 18-20 in road games and 35-35 overall. The Cardinals are 17-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm leads the Marlins with a .260 batting average, and has 11 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 23 walks and 34 RBI. Tim Anderson is 11-for-39 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 13 doubles, six home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .262 for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 11-for-33 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .198 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .251 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.