Marlins celebrating 25 years of swimming

Dec. 8—The Owensboro Marlins are celebrating their 25th anniversary as a youth swimming program. They hosted a Fast and Furious Meet at their home, the Owensboro Health HealthPark.

The Marlins and HealthPark have been connected for a long time.

"For as long as I can remember the Marlins have been a part of the HealthPark," said Mackenzie Morris, who is aquatics director at the HealthPark and was a Marlins swimmer for many years when she was younger. "Going for 25 years is something to be proud of for sure."

There are around 70 swimmers in different age groups participating for the Marlins.

"We've started a mini-Marlins program from 4-6 years old," said Patsy Elliott, who is the coach of the Marlins. "That's helped having a feed-in program to the team. There are small numbers, learning the technique is easier on a child, getting them acclimated to breathing, getting their endurance up.

"They swim for friends and fun. We had Halloween games in the water this year. I had more this season who swim high school who start with us so they could get some early work in, that was good."

Morris said seeing attendance grow at practices has been good.

"They are learning at a young age and also getting the camaraderie," Morris said. "A lot of kids are meeting friends in this environment.

"We are still showing a passion for swimming in our town. That passion has been recycled through people who have grown up with Marlins, they want it to be relevant and successful. We've had a lot of different leaders and coaches here."

Having a good board to work with has been a key, Elliott said.

"They're invested for it not just for their kids, but all the swimmers involved," Elliott said. "That's the key, having good parents step up and be on the board.

"Retaining a lot of swimmers is my goal, and pick up new ones. Anybody would like more numbers. I have good assistant coaches. Junior coach Nya Hammons is not swimming this year but is helping. Wendy Warren has been involved a long time. Sam Howard helps out with the younger kids. They've brought a lot to the team too. It's good to have them."

Seeing younger swimmers grow more confident is fulfilling for both Morris and Elliott.

"It's the best part of my job," Morris said.

"I'm very proud of it," Elliott said of the Marlins. "I've been involved off and on with Owensboro swimming since I was four or five years old."

The Marlins will have another home meet Jan. 13-14, the Owensboro Freezeout. They will also host a meet in March.