Marlins and Cardinals play, winner takes 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (36-36, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (24-49, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (0-0); Marlins: Yonny Chirinos (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -175, Marlins +146; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Miami has a 24-49 record overall and a 13-26 record in home games. The Marlins are 17-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

St. Louis is 36-36 overall and 19-21 on the road. The Cardinals have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .236.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz leads the Marlins with 12 home runs while slugging .416. Tim Anderson is 15-for-42 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has 15 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 11-for-39 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .214 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.