Marlins bring Garcia tenure to a close, designate Garcia for assignment

One of the worst player tenures in Marlins history has come to a close.

Avisail García, who signed a four-year 53 million dollar contract with Miami in 2021 was designated for assignment.

The Marlins are still on the hook for the remainder of his contract, which includes the remainder of his salary this season and another $12 million in 2025. Miami also must pay a $5 million buyout for 2026.

García was batting just .240 with a .635 OPS this season in 50 plate appearances. He was placed on the injured list April 28 with a hamstring strain, and his rehabilitation numbers in the minor leagues were underwhelming.

What went wrong?

Though the Marlins did an extensive vetting process before signing García, industry sources were skeptical of the long-term commitment.

Former Marlins CEO Derek Jeter had exclusive control over the negotiations with García and his agent Gene Mato after meeting face-to-face with in Coral Gables.

Mato pressed Jeter at the time for a four-year deal. While it is unknown what other offers García had at the time, it was clear there was no another club in baseball offering a four-year deal.

Jeter notably said he wanted to look García in the eye when he met with Mato and García. That one meeting led to the deal.

At his introductory news conference, former Marlins general manager Kim Ng told the media García told her he liked hitting at loanDepot park because he saw the baseball like a beach ball”

Garcia hit 13 home runs in three seasons with the Marlins and had a Fangraphs Wins Above Replacement of -1.3 during that time.

García’s first two seasons of struggles on Miami were also partly attributed to his conditioning. In previous stops in Chicago and Milwaukee, conditioning was an issue for García as well. He then lost weight and generally performed well in the past when he committed to it.

Garcia, to his credit apologized to Ng for his physical and on-field performance 2022 and acknowledged he needed to get in better shape. He quickly lost weight during the offseason of 2022.

At the Winter Meetings prior to the 2023 season, new manager Skip Schumaker said he believed García had something to prove and was given another chance. Unfortunately the 2022 and 2023 seasons were more or less a mirror image. Injuries and ineffectiveness.

Garcia played 98 games in 2022 and just 37 games in 2023 with a combined OPS under .600. His defense was considered league average for a right fielder during his tenure, but his offense never showed up.

Heading into 2024, new Marlins president Peter Bendix gave García one final opportunity.

Fans booed Garcia when he was introduced with the team on Opening Day. The boos only got louder when he started the season 1 for 8.

García gained some footing from there, but another hamstring issue derailed any momentum. He did not play in May. On his recent rehab assignment in Jacksonville, he hit just .105 in 19 at-bats.

García is expected to go unclaimed through the seven-day waivers period and will likely be released by the club.

Said Bendix: “Avisail has been a consumate professional during his time with the Marlins. He was always working hard and was a great teammate along the way. We wish him and his family the best.”

Garcia’s deal could be considered one of the worst in team history. Pitcher Wei-Yin Chen is a contract comparable in salary and performance.

Under Jeffrey Loria, Miami gave Wei-Yin Chen a five-year $80 million contract prior to the 2016 season. At the time, Miami sought a solid No. 2 starter behind All-Star Jose Fernandez.

Despite front-office recommendations to the contrary, Loria negotiated the deal directly with agent Scott Boras. Chen pitched in a total of 102 games in four seasons and was barely serviceable as a starter, when healthy.

Chen was moved to the bullpen in 2019, his ERA ballooned to 6.59 and he was released. After sitting out several years Chen has returned to baseball this season and is currently pitching in the independent league for the Long Island Ducks.